IPL 2022: Coaching staff reassured Hyderabad that time left in tournament, says Markram

Navi Mumbai, April 4 Sunrisers Hyderabad middle-order batter Aiden Markram said that the team's coaching staff has assured the players that there is still a lot of time left in the tournament to bounce back.

After a 61-run loss to Rajasthan Royals in their tournament opener at Pune, Hyderabad will be itching to bounce back when they face Lucknow Super Giants at DY Patil Stadium on Monday.

"They (coaching staff) have been really positive, they understand in T20 you can have games like we did in our first game. It's important in quite a long tournament like this to brush that aside, give credit to the opposition. They have just reassured us that there's a lot of time left in this competition and hopefully tonight is the night where we can execute a lot better and get our first win on the board," said Markram in a pre-match innings chat with broadcasters Star Sports.

The match against Lucknow is Hyderabad's second match after a five-day break post the loss to Rajasthan.

"It's just been one game, reflecting on that past game - it's given us a few days to take a lot of lessons that we learn from that game," observed Markram.

Generally, Markram is an opener/top-order bat for South Africa in Tests as well as ODIs. But in T20s, including internationally, he's found success as a middle order batter. But the 27-year-old is okay to bat anywhere to be a beneficial batter for the team, just like his quick knock of 57 against Rajasthan.

"Anywhere sort of top-four - probably the spots I am quite used to. Spent a lot of time at the top of the order and now in the last year or two, it's been more at four or five. Finally getting used to the middle-order so that it can benefit the team."

Markram signed off by saying he won't mind rolling his arm over for sending a few overs of part-time off-spin but insisted that off-spin all-rounder Washington Sundar is the top spinner in the team. "It would be nice (to bowl) but it's whatever the team requires. Washi (Washington Sundar) is our number one off-spinner."

"He's probably one of the best in the world at that as well. I am more than happy to take a back seat to him. Working closely with him and Murali (Muralitharan), in the training, they are helping me quite a bit. If needed in the game, I'll be ready."

