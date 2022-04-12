IPL 2022: CSK notch first win of season after Shivam Dube-Robin Uthappa show against RCB

Brilliant knocks by Shivam Dube and Robin Uthappa were backed by courageous bowling performance as Chennai Super Kings completed a comfortable 23 runs victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore in their IPL 2022 match here at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy on Tuesday.

Robin Uthappa played his IPL career-best inning of 88 while Shivam Dube smashed a thrilling 95* as the pair stitched a mammoth partnership of 165 runs to help CSK reach the highest total of the IPL 2022 -- 216/4. Among bowlers, Maheesh Theekshana was the star for CSK as he scalped four wickets while their skipper Ravindra Jadeja took three to completely dismantle the chase of RCB.

This is CSK's first win after five matches in the IPL 2022 while for RCB this is their only second defeat.

Chasing 217, RCB had a bad start as they lost three wickets in the first powerplay. Their score read 42/3 after the first six overs. Spinner Maheesh Theekshana struck twice in his opening spell to send both RCB openers Faf Du Plessis and Anuj Rawat back to the pavilion in the 3rd and 6th over respectively.

Former RCB skipper Virat Kohli also failed to leave his mark, as he was removed by Mukesh Choudhary in the 5th over of the innings. Mukesh bowled a short-length ball which Kohli mistimed as it went straight to the deep square leg fielder's hands.

In the 7th over, CSK skipper Ravindra Jadeja piled more misery on RCB as he clean bowled Glenn Maxwell. Jadeja bowled a good length ball which the Aussie all-rounder miscued as the ball went inside and the stumps were castled.

Suyash S Prabhudessai then joined Shahbaz Ahmed on the crease as the duo tried to anchor the innings on the back of their crucial 50-run partnership. Theekshana finally got the scalp of Suyash in the 13th over to put an end to the 60-run partnership of the duo.

Theekshana struck again in his next over to remove Shahbaz off the field. Wickets then kept falling for RCB as Wanindu Hasaranga and Akash Deep went back in the hut in the next over of CSK captain Ravindra Jadeja. The 9th wicket of RCB fell in the form of Dinesh Karthik in the 18th over.

Mohammed Siraj and Hazlewood remained unbeaten for RCB as they lost the match with 23 runs.

Put in to bat first, CSK managed to gather just 35 runs with the loss of one wicket in the first powerplay. Season debutant Josh Hazlewood gave RCB their first breakthrough as he removed out-of-form opener Ruturaj Gaikwad.

The Aussie quick bowled a short of a good length ball which Ruturaj Gaikwad missed and got trapped LBW. CSK got more under pressure when Moeen Ali in the 7th over went back to the pavilion after getting run out by the brilliant fielding of Suyash S Prabhudessai off Glenn Maxwell.

Shivam Dubey then joined experienced opener Robin Uthappa on the CSK and the duo then took the counter-attack on RCB bowling unit. In the middle overs, both players wreaked havoc on RCB as they managed to amass 98 runs with the brilliant run rate of 10.8 rpo.

Robin brought up his half-century in the 15th over off just 33 Balls. In the same over of Akash Deep, Shivam also brought up his fifty with three fewer deliveries than veteran CSK opener. The 150 partnership came in 18th over for the pair off just 68 balls. Wanindu Hasaranga finally broke the 165-run stand in the penultimate over when he removed Robin for his IPL career-best 89. CSK skipper Ravindra Jadeja was also dismissed in the same over.

The last over by Hazlewood saw RCB leaking 15 runs. The five-time champs ended with 17 sixes in the innings, the most for CSK in an IPL game.

Brief Scores: CSK 216/4 (Shivam Dube 95*, Robin Uthappa 88; Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva 2-36) vs RCB 193/9 (Shahbaz Ahmed 41, Dinesh Karthik 34; Maheesh Theekshana 4-33).

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor