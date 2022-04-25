IPL 2022: CSK win toss, elect to bowl against Punjab Kings

Mumbai, April 25 Chennai Super Kings skipper Ravindra Jadeja won the toss and elected to bowl first against Punjab Kings in Match 38 of IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium here on Monday.

Jadeja said they are hoping that the dew will come into action in the second innings.

"We don't know if the dew might come or not in the second half, but we're hoping it will come," Jadeja said.

He said CSK are going in with the same playing XI that took the field against Mumbai Ind in their previous match.

Punjab Kings captain Mayank Agarwal said he was ready for anything. "I don't really have a choice. I've lost six out of seven (tosses)."

Agarwal, however, does not expect the pitch to do much as it will be 60 overs old by the time PBKS will bowl on it. They are using the same strip on which Mumbai Ind and Lucknow Super Giants played on Sunday.

Punjab Kings made three changes in the side that played their last match Sandeep Sharma, Rishi Dhawan and Bhanuka Rajapaksa coming in place of Shahrukh Khan, Nathan Ellis and Vaibhav Arora.

Playing XIs:

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Mitchell Santner, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja (c), MS Dhoni (WK), Dwaine Pretorius, Dwayne Bravo, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana.

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Jonny Bairstow, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma, Rahul Chahar.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor