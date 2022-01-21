IPL 2022: CVC Capitals appoints agency to select team name for Ahmedabad franchise

CVC Capital has reportedly hired a few agencies to suggest a suitable name for the Ahmedabad franchise ahead of the 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).The Ahmedabad franchise has also asked the agencies to choose a name based on the heritage of Gujarat. An agency called Vector has been given the task of suggesting a suitable name for the Ahmedabad franchise. According to a Cricbuzz report, The American firm has hired a company called RSB Insights & Analytics, a Mumbai-based multi-national market research firm, which has collected a number of suggestions from a sample of Gujaratis. The professional agency also forwarded the name of Vikram Solanki for the 'Director of Cricket' position at the franchise.

The Indian background of former England cricketer is thought to have been a factor in his appointment and CVC hopes he will stand apart from the DoCs of other teams. Former India pacer Ashish Nehra, only 42 years old, is all set to don the head coach's role after having been previously linked in the capacity of a bowling coach with Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore. "The company aims to marry its global expertise with an understanding of the Indian market and Indian essence through its presence in India," an insider privy to the developments told Cricbuzz. "CVC also recognises the phenomenal success of the IPL and respects that. But they want to bring the best of their global expertise/experience and to marry that with what has been an incredibly successful league. So the whole positioning will be young, fresh internationals blended with huge respect for India and everything IPL has achieved. "Meanwhile, Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya will be appointed as the captain of the Ahmedabad franchise because of his Gujarat roots. Apart from Hardik Pandya, the Ahmedabad franchise has also reportedly signed up star Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan as well as opening batter Shubman Gill.