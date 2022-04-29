IPL 2022: DC's Rishabh Pant praises 'finisher' Rovman Powell for match-winning knock against KKR

Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant praised 'finisher' Rovman Powell after he guided the team to victory against Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday.

Kuldeep Yadav's four-wicket haul and blistering knocks from David Warner and Powell powered Delhi Capitals to a four-wicket victory against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium.

While chasing the target of 147 runs, Delhi lost both David Warner and Lalit Yadav in the space of 9 balls. It got worse with skipper Rishabh Pant being caught against Umesh Yadav. During the chase, Delhi looked in trouble twice, but ultimately Rovman Powell took them home.

"We were thinking (of the wobble) because we lost too many wickets in the middle but at the same time we thought if we take the game deep, we can win it," said Rishabh Pant in a post-match presentation.

"We see him (Powell) as a finisher but like today when we lost too many wickets, he has to come up and do the job. We are not thinking about the points table and take one game at a time," he added.

Talking about Mitchell Marsh who made his place back into the Playing XI after recovering from COVID-19, Pant said, "It is good to have Marsh back. We haven't thought (about this as the best XI) as a hundred per cent. Khaleel got injured and that was a forced change, once he is back then we will have our best XI."

Surprisingly, Kuldeep was given only three overs of his spell in the match. Talking about the move, Pant said that he wanted to change the pace of the game.

"We have to be more clear with our plans and that is something we can improve. I thought we would give him (Kuldeep) his final over from the other end but then the ball kept getting wet and I also wanted to change the pace, that's why I brought the fast bowlers in but it didn't work," said Pant.

The defeat pushes Kolkata Knight Riders to the 8th spot on the points table with a total of 6 defeats in 9 matches. While Delhi Capitals registered their fourth win in eight matches.

( With inputs from ANI )

