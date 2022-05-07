IPL 2022: De Kock's fifty takes Lucknow to 176/7 against Kolkata

Pune, May 7 A quick-fire fifty from Quinton de Kock (50 off 29) helped Lucknow Super Giants post 176-7 against Kolkata Knight Riders in the 53rd match of the IPL 2022 at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, here on Saturday.

Apart from De Kock, Deepak Hooda (41 off 27) and Krunal Pandya (25 off 27) made valuable contributions with the bat during the middle phase of the innings, after they were invited to bat first.

Lower down the order, Marcus Stoinis (28 off 14), Jason Holder (13 off 4 ) and Ayush Badoni (15 off 18) gave the finishing touches to Lucknow's innings.

On the other hand, Andre Russell (2/22) was the most successful bowler for KKR, while Sunil Narine (1/20), Tim Southee and Shivam Mavi (1/50) also chipped in with one wicket each.

Brief scores: Lucknow Super Giants 176-7 in 20 overs (Quinton de Kock 50, Deepak Hood 41; Andre Russell 2/22) vs Kolkata Knight Riders

