IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals appoint Biju George as fielding coach

Delhi Capitals (DC) on Wednesday announced that Biju George would be joining the franchise as their fielding coach ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. He will replace Mohammad Kaif, the former India cricketer, who held that position till last season. "We have taken him for the season and he comes with good years of experience - both in IPL and international cricket," a promoter of the franchise was quoted as saying to Cricbuzz.

Biju is a former fielding coach of the India women's team and was associated with Kolkata Knight Riders for two years (2015 and 2016) and Sunrisers Hyderabad for a year in 2020. In between, he had also coached the Kuwait national team. The team, led by Rishabh Pant, will assemble in Mumbai on Thursday (March 10) although the captain himself will join the camp later. Delhi Capitals take on Mumbai Indians in their first game on March 27. Capitals have already roped in Ajit Agarkar and Shane Watson as their their assistant coach.

