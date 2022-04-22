IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals players refuse to shake hands after last over drama against Rajasthan

It was all drama at the Wankhede stadium as Delhi Capitals players refuse to shake hands with Rajasthan Royal players after the end of 40 overs. Controversy erupted after Rovman Powell hit the 37th ball of the innings for six which Delhi claimed to be a no-ball. It was all mayehm after that as players from both sides were involved in a verbal duel. In the end, after the 40th ball, Capital players refuse to shake hands with the Royals management.

With this win Rajasthan jump to the number 1 spot in the points table. Rajasthan Royals posted the highest total of IPL 2022 as Padikkal and Samson gave Buttler the required support and the top three batters punished the opposition bowlers right throughout the innings. It was an absolute run-fest as the Wankhede crowd was entertained to the core. In reply, Warner and Shaw got the Capitals off to a brisk start, but once the opening partnership was broken, Delhi Capitals kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Pant played a handy knock too, but Powell's innings almost stole the show. For the Royals, Krishna bowled a fabulous penultimate over which was a wicket-maiden.