IPL 2022: Dinesh Karthik is making a 'conscious effort' that he is not done yet

Royal Challengers Bangalore's Dinesh Karthik who played a vital role in his team's win against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2022 on Tuesday said that he is making a conscious effort to tell himself that he is not done yet.

The wicketkeeper-batter played a match-defining knock of 44* along with Shahbaz Ahmed (45) as the duo powered RCB to a memorable victory. RCB chased down the target of 170 in a high-octane clash.

Dinesh Karthik who was adjudged as the 'Player of the Match; in the post-match presentation said: "I think I made a conscious effort this year to do justice to myself because the last year, I felt I could have done better. The way I trained was much better this time around. Credit to the person who trained with me. I'm making a conscious effort to tell myself that I'm not done yet."

"When I went in, we needed 12 rpo and had to keep going. I train for these situations. To stay calm and know whom you can takedown. I've tried to play as much white-ball cricket as possible, and prepare as many scenarios as possible. A lot of people have spent time with me on this journey, leading upto the tournament and it's the work that goes unnoticed mostly. I think T20 cricket, it's mostly premeditating but you also need to be clear about where to target," Karthik added while talking about the match.

Chasing 170, 28 runs were required off the final three overs, Shahbaz Ahmed smacked a four and six each against Boult before he was cleaned up by the left-arm pacer.

The equation was down to 15 off the final two overs as Dinesh Karthik wrapped the chase in style and remained unbeaten on 44 off 23 deliveries while Harshal Patel hit the final six to take RCB home.

Brief Scores: Royal Challengers Bangalore 173-6 (Shahbaz Ahmed 45, Dinesh Karthik 44*; Yuzvendra Chahal 2-15) beat Rajasthan Royals 169-3 (Jos Buttler 70*, Shimron Hetmyer 42; Harshal Patel 1-18) beat by 4 wickets.

( With inputs from ANI )

