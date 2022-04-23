IPL 2022: 'Enjoying best form of life', says Jos Buttler after 'special' century against DC

Rajasthan Royals' opener Jos Buttler, who scored a scintillating century of 116 runs against Delhi Capitals on Friday, said it was a 'special' knock and he is enjoying the best form of his life.

Buttler was awarded the "Player of the Match" for his brilliant knock which included 9 fours and 9 sixes.

"Was a special knock, enjoyed it. I love this stadium, it was a fantastic atmosphere, my first IPL was here with the Mumbai Indians. I am enjoying the best form of my life, I need to continue with this form all the way through. The ball swung in the first over and it was a bit tricky. You need to soak up that pressure and come through it. Once you get through it, the confidence comes back," said Jos Buttler in a post-match presentation.

Buttler's 116-run knock and Prasidh Krishna's three-wicket haul helped Rajasthan Royals beat Delhi Capitals by 15 runs in a high-scoring match at the Wankhede Stadium here on Friday.

"We have managed to build such good partnerships, Devdutt played well from the other end, and we decided to attack and put the pressure back on Delhi. The wickets may change, there are going to be used wickets with only four grounds in the tournament. There wasn't any dew tonight, the teams might favour batting first if the conditions are different. Everyone will need to adapt as the tournament goes on," he added.

With this win, the inaugural champions go to the top of the points table with five wins in seven matches.

( With inputs from ANI )

