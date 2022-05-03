IPL 2022 final to take place at Narendra Modi Stadium; Kolkata and Ahmedabad will host playoff stage

The Indian Premier League 2022 playoffs and final are set to be played from May 24 to 29 in Kolkata and Ahmedabad, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed on May 3 (Tuesday). The decision taken during the Apex Council meeting of the board last month was confirmed by BCCI secretary Jay Shah.

Qualifier 1 and the Eliminator clash will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on May 24 and 25, followed by Qualifier 2 and the final at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 27 and 29, respectively. The league stage of the tournament will conclude on May 22, after which the qualified teams will fly to Kolkata and Ahmedabad in a bio-secure bubble. The two cities played hosts to India’s recent home series against West Indies.