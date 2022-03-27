IPL 2022: Gavaskar, Hayden think CSK, DC, KKR will make it to play-offs

Former India batting great Sunil Gavaskar and former Australia cricketer Matthew Hayden have picked up four teams they believe will make it to play-offs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.

The IPL 2022 is currently being played across stadiums in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Pune with an audience occupancy rate of 25 per cent as per COVID-19 protocols.

Speaking during an episode of 'Cricket Live' on Star Sports, Gavaskar said: "Of course Mumbai Indians. I think Delhi Capitals, the way they have progressed in the last couple years is impressive, so Delhi Capitals are the second team."

"Then I think it could be Kolkata Knight Riders because they are a very very good team. And I am hoping for Jaddu's sake that Chennai Super Kings could be the fourth team," Gavaskar added.

Former Australian opener Matthew Hayden said: "CSK will be the first team I wish to see in the top four. I am actually going to leave Mumbai Indians out of that. I'll have Delhi across in the list and then Kolkata. And then pretty much like last year, I think RCB have really good side. So these my top four picks."

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) kicked off Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 with a 6-wicket win against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Saturday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.

An impressive all-around bowling effort helped KKR to restrict CSK to a total of 131/5 before crucial innings from Ajinkya Rahane and Shreyas Iyer made it a convincing chase for KKR with one over to spare.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor