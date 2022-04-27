IPL 2022: GT skipper Hardik Pandya wins toss, opts to field against SRH

Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to field against SunRisers Hyderabad, at Wankhede Stadium, on Wednesday.

For Hyderabad, Washington Sundar made his place back into the Playing XI after replacing Jagadeesha Suchith.

Speaking at the toss, Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya said, "We are gonna bowl first. Playing on a fresh wicket and not sure how the wicket is gonna play. There might be something in it for the bowlers initially. With our batting line-up, it's better that we know exactly how much we are chasing, gives us more clarity. No changes for us. We have seven options in the bowling and if the need be, I will bowl."

On the other hand, SunRisers Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson said, "The surfaces have been pretty good throughout, it's a good opportunity today. Washington Sundar comes in for Suchith. He is totally excited to be back has recovered fairly quickly and big player for our team. Both (Lockie and Umran) guys are keen to bowl fast and we do have reasonble gaps between games which I think is important and that's where you look to manage as best as you can but obviously you take conditions into account as well and at the moment he (Umran) is fit and ready."

Gujarat Titans Playing XI: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya(c), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami.

SunRisers Hyderabad Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor