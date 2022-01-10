IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya likely to captain Ahmedabad franchise

Former Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya is likely to lead the new franchise from Ahmedabad in the upcoming season. Hardik was not retained by the 5-time champions ahead of the mega auction. Pandya who hails from Baroda in Gujarat will lead for the first time in the cash rich league. The Ahmedabad team will be owned by CVC Capital. CVC was one of two companies to have won bids to own the two new franchises that will play in the IPL from next season. While its bid of Rs 5625 crore helped them win the Ahmedabad franchise, the RPSG Group won the Lucknow franchise with a bid of Rs 7090 crore.

There was a delay in CVC getting the Letter of Intent from the BCCI to won the Ahmedabad franchise after the company had come under the scanner over its alleged ties to betting companies after it won the Ahmedabad franchise in the auction that was held in Dubai in October. The Ahmedabad franchise is also looking to sign Afghanistan all-rounder Rashid Khan and former Mumbai Indians wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan. Meanwhile, former India fast bowler Ashish Nehra is likely to come on board as the head coach of the Ahmedabad franchise. Nehra, who retired from international cricket in 2017, had previously worked with Royal Challengers Bangalore as their assistant coach.

