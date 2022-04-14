IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya's unbeaten 87 helps GT post 192/4 against RR

Hardik Pandya's unbeaten knock of 87 helped Gujarat Titans post 192/4 in 20 overs against Rajasthan Royals in their IPL 2022 match here at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy on Thursday.

Hardik Pandya played a knock of 87 while Abhinav Manohar scored 43 as the duo stitched an 86-run partnership to guide Gujarat Titans to a challenging target of 192/4. For RR, Kuldeep Sen, Yuzvendra Chahal and Riyan Parag bagged one wicket each.

Put in to bat first, Gujarat Titans openers Shubman Gill and Matthew Wade got a positive start as they gathered 12 runs in the opening over, but the duo could not be on the crease for long as Wade was run out by Rassie van der Dussen.

Kuldeep Sen was introduced into the attack and he dismissed Vijay Shankar for two runs. GT lost their two important wickets in the first powerplay of the innings leaving the team's total at 16/2.

Captain Hardik Pandya walked in to bat with Gill to take his team's total to 53/2 in 6.3 overs but the emerging partnership was broken as Riyan Parag dismissed Shubman Gill for 13 runs.

Abhinav Manohar came to the crease and tried to anchor with Pandya as they hammered RR bowlers all around the ground. The duo also struck a much-needed partnership of 48 runs and took their team's score beyond 100-mark in the 13th over.

In the 14th over of the innings, Pandya notched up a second consecutive half-century which he made in 35 balls. Gujarat Titans skipper smashed two successive sixes on Ravichandran Ashwin's delivery which put RR under great pressure. The partnership of 86 runs was broken as Manohar was caught by Ashwin on Yuzvendra Chahal's delivery, after scoring only 43 runs, leaving the team's total at 139/4 in the 16th over.

The new batter David Miller walked in to bat with the captain to keep the scoreboard moving. Pandya along with Miller took his team's total to 192/4 in the first innings as they gathered 13 runs in the last over.

Brief score: Gujarat Titans 192/4 (Hardik Pandya 87*, Abhinav Manohar 43; Yuzvendra Chahal 1-32) vs Rajasthan Royals.

( With inputs from ANI )

