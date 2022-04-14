IPL 2022: Hardik's unbeaten 87 powers Gujarat Titans to 192/4 against Rajasthan Royals

Mumbai, April 14 A sensational unbeaten half-century by captain Hardik Pandya (87 not out off 52) powered Gujarat Titans to 192/4 against Rajasthan Royals in an IPL 2022 match at DY Patil Stadium, here on Thursday.

Apart from Hardik, Abhinav Manohar (43 off 28) and David Miller (31 not out off 14) also made valuable contributions with the bat for Gujarat.

Invited to bat first, opener Matthew Wade took advantage of some friendly bowling from James Neesham and cracked three fours in the first over. However, in the second over, Wade (12) was run out on the back of a fine throw from Van der Dussen.

Gujarat then slipped to 15/2 as Vijay Shakar (2) also got out cheaply to Kuldeep Sen. It got worse for them when Riyan Parag got rid of inform Shubman Gill (13).

At 54/3 after 6.4 overs, it didn't look good for Gujarat, but Abhinav and Hardik stitched a vital 86 runs for the fourth wicket and rescued their team.The duo took their time before taking Rajasthan bowlers to cleaners. Manohar launched into inform Yuzvendra Chahal, hammering him for a four and maximum, a lofted inside-out drive over cover as Gujarat crossed the 100-mark in the 13th over.

Thereafter, they took on Kuldeep, hammering him for three boundaries in the 14th over, where Hardik also notched up his fifty. In the next over, Pandya hit two successive sixes off seasoned spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who leaked 16 runs in that over.

With Titans reaching 130/3 in 15 overs, the stage was set for a big total but the partnership was broken as Manohar was caught by Ashwin on Yuzvendra Chahal's delivery in the 16th over. However, the wicket didn't affect the Gujarat innings much as new batter Miller and a well set Pandya stiched a quirefire stand of 53 runs off 25 balls and took their team to 192/4 in 20 overs.

Kuldeep Sen (1/51), Yuzvendra Chahal (1/32) and Riyan Parag (1/12) picked one wicket each for Rajasthan.

Brief scores: Gujarat Titans 192/4 in 20 overs (Hardik Pandya 87 not out, Abhinav Manohar 43; Riyan Parag 1/12) vs Rajasthan Royals

