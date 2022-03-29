IPL 2022: Hetmyer hurricane blows away Sunrisers in Pune

Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal provided Rajasthan Royals with a solid start after they were invited to bat first by Sunrisers Hyderabad. In the end, Rajasthan finished with 210 after 20 overs as Hyderabad bowlers leaked runs with no-balls and wides. Washington Sundar found no help from the pitch and was taken to the cleaners by Samson.

Sanju Samson along with Devdutt Padikkal then added 73 (41) for the third wicket, before Padikkal was cleaned up by Malik on 41 (29). Samson completed his half-century but was dismissed soon on 55(27) by Bhuvneshwar Kumar. After enduring a tough outing in the previous edition, both Sunrisers and Rajasthan will look to make a winning start in the ongoing season