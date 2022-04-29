IPL 2022: I am mentally stronger than before, says Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav's four-wicket haul in three overs giving away only 14 runs helped Delhi Capitals restrict Kolkata Knight Riders to 146/9 in 20 overs here at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

The wily left-arm Chinaman bowler after being dropped from India's limited-overs side believes that after facing the axe he has gone mentally stronger. His superlative performance helped him earn the 'Player of the Match' award."I might have become a better bowler, but I am mentally stronger than before. When you fail in life you pick what you can improve on and that is something I had to improve on. I don't get scared of failing now, " said Kuldeep Yadav in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Kuldeep Yadav dismissed KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer, Indrajith, Sunil Narine and dangerous Andre Russell and he enjoyed Russell's wicket the most.

"I liked Russell's wicket as I set him up, it was my plan and when there were a couple of dots I knew he would step out. This is the best IPL season for me. I am enjoying my bowling. I don't think what the batter will do and what if I get hit. My focus has been to bowl the right line and lengths, " explained Kuldeep Yadav.

KKR captain Shreyas Iyer was losing partners from the other end but he himself kept batting well and also struck a 48-run partnership with Nitish Rana which was bringing the two-time champions back in the game. But Kuldeep Yadav got the prized scalp of Shreyas to bring Delhi back into the game.

"I felt there was a bat but thought the ball had touched the ground but when Rishabh went up then I was positive, it was an important wicket as Shreyas was batting well," said Kuldeep Yadav.

Kuldeep Yadav with his consistent performances has bagged 17 wickets in eight matches only one behind current 'Purple Cap' holder Yuzvendra Chahal who has bagged 18 wickets in as many matches.

"There has never been competition with him (Chahal). He's like my big brother and has always backed me. He kept motivating me when I was injured and I hope he wins the Purple Cap, " told Kuldeep Yadav.

Kuldeep Yadav's brilliant performance with the ball helped Delhi Capitals register their fourth win of the season and they will now face Lucknow Super Giants in the next match on Sunday.

( With inputs from ANI )

