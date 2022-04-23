IPL 2022: Irfan Pathan praises RR's Prasidh Krishna for his wicket maiden over against DC

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan praised Rajasthan Royals pacer Prasidh Krishna for his bowling efforts in the 19th over of the match against Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday.

Jos Buttler's 116-run knock and Prasidh Krishna's three-wicket haul helped Rajasthan Royals beat Delhi Capitals by 15 runs in a high-scoring match at the Wankhede Stadium.

"Prasidh Krishna's 19th over which kept Rovman Powell off strike. Match was done there. #RR," tweeted Pathan.

Krishna's 19th over came when DC needed 36 off 12 deliveries. It was a wicket maiden, which included the wicket of the all-rounder Lalit Yadav for 37. The bowler also managed to keep the hard-hitting batter Rovman Powell off strike.

Coming to the match, Rajasthan Royals put up the highest score of the ongoing IPL season on the board, finishing with 222/2 in their 20 overs. Chasing 223, Delhi fell 15 runs short of the target.

Prasidh Krishna was the pick of the bowlers for RR with his spell of 3/22 in four overs, which also included a wicket maiden. Jos Buttler earned the 'Player of the Match' for his century.

With this win, the Royals are at the top of the points tally with 10 points and will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 26. On the other hand, Delhi Capitals is at the sixth place in the table with 6 points and will take on Kolkata Knight Riders on April 28.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor