IPL 2022: Is Mitchell Marsh the Delhi Capitals player to test positive for COVID-19?

COVID-19 has hit Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 the second time, after the news that the Delhi Capitals squad has cancelled its travel to Pune on Monday following COVID cases reported in the camp, a report on PTI claims that the player tested is an Australian all-rounder. The only Australian allrounder in the squad is Mitchell Marsh. The entire squad is quarantining on Monday. “It is understood that an Australian all-rounder showed some symptoms and a Rapid Antigen Test was performed which came positive,” PTI reported.

The only Australian all-rounder in the DC squad for IPL 2022 is Mitchell Marsh. The Aussie all-rounder had only just recovered from injury and had been spending a lot of time in close contact with physio Patrick Farhart.“DC were supposed to travel to Pune today but the entire squad members have been told to retire to their respective rooms and as per protocol RT PCR is being done to ascertain whether there is an outbreak in the camp or it is an isolated case like Patrick Farhart,” a BCCI source told PTI on Monday (April 18).

It is understood another member of the support staff has also shown symptoms but RT-PCR results are awaited. “All teams are staying at Conrad Hotel in Pune where BCCI has created a bio-bubble. They were supposed to travel but now it has been delayed. Obviously all those whose results would be negative would carry on with onward journey tomorrow,” the source said. The development comes after team physio Farhart tested positive last week. “We were supposed to leave today but have been told to stay in room until further notice,” said a team source.Meanwhile, India saw a massive rise in its ‘s daily COVID count on Monday from the day before, with a nearly 90% jump in fresh cases. Total 2,183 fresh cases were recorded in a span of 24 hours, taking the tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,30,44,280, while the active cases declined to 11,542, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated.

