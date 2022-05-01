IPL 2022: It was important for me to play till end, says MI's Suryakumar Yadav after win over RR

Suryakumar Yadav once again displayed his class against Rajasthan Royals as he notched up yet another 50 this season and helped Mumbai Indians to register their first win in IPL 2022 here at the Dr DY Patil Stadium here on Saturday.

His excellent performance helped him earn the 'Player of the Match' award. Suryakumar Yadav said that it was very important for him to play till the end and added that It is his job to take the team forward as he is ready to bat anywhere.

"It was really important for me to play till the end, but my job at No. 3 was to take the game ahead from where Rohit left. Nevertheless, very happy with the way things went," said Suryakumar Yadav in a post-match presentation.

Mumbai Indians finally won their first game of the season and on that Surya added: "It was an important win to have a good atmosphere. Really looking forward to the few games ahead. This win Spreads loads of positivity, even in the practice session, we are enjoying each others' company."

He came into at-bat 3 for the first time this season. MI was in a tricky situation again as they had lost Rohit Sharma early in a chase of 158 runs. Talking about playing at no.3 Yadav said, "I have enjoyed batting at all positions, but I love batting at No. 3 because I can pace my innings accordingly and take the game ahead. I am really flexible. This win spreads a loads of positivity, even in the practice session, we are enjoying each others' company."

Coming to the match, Mumbai Indians won the toss and invited the Rajasthan Royals to bat first. RR, with the help of Jos Buttler's half-century at the top and Ravichandran Ashwin's 21 runs cameo, in the end, were able to score 158 runs.

While chasing the target Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma was dismissed after scoring 2 runs and wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan got out for 26. In the middle-overs star batter of Mumbai Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma played brilliant knocks. In the end, returning Tim David played an outstanding knock and Daniel Sams struck a six off the last ball to help Mumbai Indians clinch their first victory of the Indian Premier League 2022 by 5 wickets.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor