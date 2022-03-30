IPL 2022: Kane Williamson fined Rs 12 lakh for SRH's slow over-rate against Rajasthan Royals

Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson has been fined Rs 12 lakh after his side maintained a slow over-rate during its 61-run loss to Rajasthan Royals in an Indian Premier League match here. “The Sunrisers Hyderabad have been fined after they maintained a slow over-rate during their IPL 2022 match against Rajasthan Royals at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune on March 29,” the IPL stated in a media statement.

“As it was the team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson was fined Rs 12 lakhs,” the statement added. SRH slumped to defeat after Sanju Samson's 27-ball 55 helped RR set a total of 210/6. Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler and Shimron Hetmyer also chipped in with knocks of 41, 35 and 32 respectively. Samson hit three fours and five sixes in his blistering knock as he put on a 73-run stand with Padikkal. Sunrisers in the end fell short by 61 runs with Aiden Markam and Washington Sundar managing to salvage some pride in the end with some lusty blows.

Willamson himself had a miserable outing as the Kiwi skipper fell prey to an umpiring blunder. The Kiwi stalwart only managed to stay for 7 balls, scoring 2 runs. However, the manner of his dismissal saw the third umpire draw plenty of flak. It was the 4th delivery of Krishna's over that took the outside edge of Williamson's bat and went towards the wicket-keeper Samson. The Rajasthan Royals skipper failed to complete the catch as the ball slipped off his right hand and went towards the first-slip fielder Devdutt Padikkal.Padikkal seemed to have failed to complete a clean catch, with the ball looking to have touched the ground before the fielder was able to gain full control over it.

