IPL 2022: KKR pacer Umesh Yadav is in the form of his life, says Harbhajan Singh

Mumbai, April 15 Former Indian cricketers Harbhajan Singh and Irfan Pathan have admitted in unison that Kolkata Knight Riders' strike pacer Umesh Yadav is going through a purple patch and the right-arm quick is in the form of his life in the IPL 2022.

Umesh has picked up 10 wickets in five matches for KKR and is the second leading wicket-taker in the tournament after Rajasthan Royals' spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.

Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh believes that Umesh is showing the world what he's capable of with his performance this year.

"The way Umesh has performed in this IPL season is simply unbelievable. He seems to be in the form of his lifetime. The team management didn't give him a big role at the start of the season because no one had an idea of his true potential. But now he is showcasing his talent and proving what he's capable of," Harbhajan said on a Cricket Live episode on Star Sports.

Supporting Harbhajan's view on Umesh Yadav, former India pacer Irfan Pathan said that Umesh is determined to prove himself in this edition of IPL.

"Umesh has everything in his arsenal right now. He's bowling outswing, he's bowling brilliant inswingers and his rhythm is perfect. He went unsold on day one at the IPL 2022 mega auction and then KKR added him to their squad by buying his services at base price. Umesh must have been hurt and that is why he is determined to prove himself. He is putting up a show in this season for KKR who showed faith in him," Irfan said.

