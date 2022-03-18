IPL 2022: KL Rahul joins Lucknow Super Giants’ bio-bubble

The 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to commence on March 26. KL Rahul has joined the Lucknow Super Giants bio bubble. LSG’s official Instagram account posted a video of KL Rahul with the skipper being excited to feature for the franchise in the IPL. He will be in quarantine for three days, a norm for every player, before joining team’s training ahead of their first game of the season.

“Hey everyone, KL here. Just got into the Lucknow Super Giants’ bubble this morning. Really hoping these three quarantine days can finish quickly so I can get out and meet the squad and get to know all of them. The next two months are going to be very special. It’s going to be a lot of fun, working with all the guys,” Rahul said in the video. KL Rahul will be leading LSG in their inaugural season and the franchise has secured his services for a whopping INR 17 crore. “We all are going to try and work together, towards winning. The new season gives us a great opportunity as a new franchise to do something special and everyone on the team is very excited to do that. Can’t wait for the season and can’t wait for all of us to get on the park and win games together,” Rahul added.

