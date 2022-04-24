IPL 2022: KL Rahul's hits second ton of season, guides LSG to 168/6 against MI

Skipper KL Rahul led from the front scoring an unbeaten 103 off 62 balls to guide Lucknow Super Giants to 168/6 in 20 overs against Mumbai Indians here at the Wankhede Stadium. This was KL Rahul's second century of the season and his fourth in IPL overall.

Put into bat Lucknow Super Giants openers Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul gave their side a steady start. Jasprit Bumrah gave Mumbai the first breakthrough by dismissing wicket-keeper batter de Kock for 10 as LSG lost their first wicket for 27.

Manish Pandey walked in to bat and gave support to his skipper KL Rahul at the other end to take the team's total beyond the 50-run mark in the 9th over.

Skipper Rahul tried scored runs at a brisk pace in order to boost the current run rate and in-process reached his half-century. The Pandey-Rahul partnership of 58 runs was finally broken by Kieron Pollard as Lucknow lost their second wicket for 85 runs.

Marcus Stoinis joined Rahul and the skipper took LSG beyond the triple-figure mark in 12.2 overs. Daniel Sams dismissed dangerous Stoinis for a duck as Lucknow lost their third wicket for 102. In the next over Krunal Pandya was dismissed by Pollard for 1 who became his second victim reducing LSG to 103/4.

Deepak Hooda too failed to perform with the bat as he was dismissed by Riley Meredith for 10 as Lucknow lost half of its side for 121.

KL Rahul kept on hitting boundaries and sixes to take Lucknow's total beyond the 150-run. Rahul went on to score his second century of the season and his fourth in IPL overall.

Ayush Badoni was dismissed for 14 in the 20 over by Meredith as LSG scored 168/6 in 20 overs. Brief Scores: Lucknow Super Giants 168/6 in 20 overs (KL Rahul 103*, Manish Pandey 22; Kieron Pollard 2/8, Riley Meredith 2/40) vs Mumbai Indians.

( With inputs from ANI )

