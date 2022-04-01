IPL 2022: Lasith Malinga praises Dwayne Bravo on becoming leading wicket-taker in tournament history

Legendary pacer Lasith Malinga congratulated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) bowler Dwayne Bravo for breaking his all-time IPL record and becoming the highest wicket-taker in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Thursday.

Bravo broke legendary pacer Lasith Malinga's record, who spent his entire IPL career with Mumbai Indians, and held the record for the highest number of wickets until Thursday. Malinga, a former player of Mumbai Indians, has 170 wickets on his name with 122 IPL appearances.

Lasith Malinga, took to his Twitter to wish 'young man' Bravo more milestones in the future. "Bravo is a CHAMPION. Congratulations on becoming the highest wicket-taker in IPL history mate @DJBravo47. More to go young man! #IPL2022," Malinga tweeted.

Bravo broke the record when he picked the wicket of LSG batter Deepak Hooda in a high-scoring encounter. The all-rounder was the star pick for the Chennai bowlers but he was not able to stop Lucknow from scripting a stunning chase.

A 61-run knock from wicket-keeper batter Quinton de Kock and an unbeaten 55 from Evin Lewis helped Lucknow Super Giants chase down a huge target of 211 to register a six-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings.

Meanwhile, this is the first time in Chennai Super Kings history that the defending champions CSK have failed to win their opening two games in the IPL. The new captain Ravindra Jadeja & co are still in search of their maiden set of points in this season.

( With inputs from ANI )

