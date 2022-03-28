IPL 2022: LSG's KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock make a devastating opening pair, reckons Gavaskar

As debutants Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants lock horns at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday, all eyes will be on LSG's opening pair KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock who joined the new IPL franchise from Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians respectively.

From Gujarat's side, all eyes will be set on a returning Hardik Pandya who will be leading the lines for the Titans backed by a couple of strong Indian names in Shubman Gill and Mohammed Shami.

Speaking during a 'Gameplan' episode on Star Sports, Sunil Gavaskar said: "The best part about Quinton de Kock is the fact that he also has captaincy experience. He has been a captain of South Africa and knows all formats of the game."

"He knows what team building is all about because we are talking about a different team now. He will be very keen to contribute towards the team-building process. KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock's right hand and left hand combination makes a devastating opening pair and they can get the team off to a flying start," he added.

Barring the Indian stalwarts, there are quite a few impressive overseas names in the hut that would star, the likes of Dusmantha Chameera, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson and Noor Ahmad who can be absolute show-stoppers on their days.

This is a contest that will pit youth against experience and some maddening T20 craftsmen in the making against the traditional big guns of the sport.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor