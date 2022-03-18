IPL 2022: Lucknow likely to seek replacement for injured Mark Word

Mark Wood, the England fast bowler, will not take part in IPL 2022 for Lucknow Super Giants after he suffered a elbow injury. The ECB said in a statement Wood "will return to the UK next week for a specialist opinion regarding the management of his injury" and "will have an indefinite break from cricket until more information is determined from the elbow specialist "With his unavailability for the IPL too certain, Lucknow are in the process of finalizing a replacement for the pacer.

They already have Sri Lanka's Dushmanta Chameera as the other overseas fast bowling option in their ranks, and a fast bowling all-rounder in Jason Holder and Marcus Stoinis. However, Holder and Stoinis will miss the start of their campaign given West Indies and Australia are engaged in bilateral series against England and Pakistan respectively. Wood was bought for a whopping sum of INR 7.5 Crore by Lucknow in the auction earlier this year. Chameera had missed the two-match India Test series recently due to an ankle injury, but has recovered and is available for selection.

