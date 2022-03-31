IPL 2022: Lucknow score first points in IPL, as they defeat Chennai in high scoring thriller

Lucknow Supergiants defeated CSK to open their account in IPL 2022 with Ewin Lewis being the star of the show. Just like Lucknow Super Giants, Chennai Super Kings had also lost their first match. CSK succumbed to a six-wicket defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders in a match in which both their batting and bowling had failed to click the way they would have liked. Quinton de Kock, Ayush Badoni and Evin Lewis starred as Lucknow Super Giants chased down the 211-run target to register their maiden win in IPL 2022. MS Dhoni provided the finishing touch to propel Chennai Super Kings to a massive 210 for 7.