IPL 2022: Lucknow Super Giants jersey leaked before official launch?

Lucknow Super Giants fans are eagerly awaiting the theme song and jersey of their team which is captained by Lucknow Super Giants. However, a video of Indian rapper and singer Badshah from the streets of Lucknow has gone viral. The 36-year-old rapper sported a jersey which had the logo of Lucknow Super Giants on it, in all likelihood suggesting that he might as well be shooting the theme song for Goenka's team. The RPSG group is yet to unveil the team jersey and official announcement is expected soon.

LSG is the most expensive franchise in IPL history as RPSG Group won the rights to operate the franchise with a bid of over Rs 7,090 crore.Ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction, LSG drafted KL Rahul as their captain, making him the joint highest-paid player in the league. The franchise also purchased Marcus Stoinis and Ravi Bishnoi. The franchise also roped in former India batter Gautam Gambhir as the team strategist and mentor.In its first appearance at the IPL Mega Auction, Lucknow was the only team to utilise their full purse. After picking KL Rahul, Marcus Stoinis and Ravi Bishnoi from the draft, they acquired the likes of Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Deepak Hooda, Avesh Khan, Manish Pandey, and Quinton De Kock.

