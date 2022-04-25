IPL 2022: MI coach Mahela Jayawardene expresses concern over Mumbai's batting after defeat against LSG

After suffering the eighth consecutive defeat in the Indian Premier League 2022 on Sunday, Mumbai Indians coach Mahela Jayawardene said that batting has been a problem area for MI this season.

KL Rahul's unbeaten knock of 103 and Krunal Pandya's three-wicket haul guided Lucknow Super Giants to a 36-run win against Mumbai Indians here at the Wankhede Stadium. Having lost the game, MI kept tottering at the bottom of the table with eight losses on the trot.

"I need to review this. I have to have a chat with the rest of the coaches. Batting has been a problem area. We have batted under par. We have problems, batting first or chasing," said Jayawardene.

"In a tournament like this, bowling sides are controlling things. We have not hit our straps, and we are not taking early wickets. The (opposition) batsmen are scoring centuries against us," said the MI coach.

Coming to the match, chasing 169, Mumbai Indians fell 36 runs short as they were restricted to 132/8. Rohit Sharma and Tilak Varma scored 39 and 38, respectively, but no other batter was able to stay at the crease for the long haul.

MI are next scheduled to clash with Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai on Saturday.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor