IPL 2022: MI skipper Rohit expresses disappointment after losing to CSK in last-ball thriller

After facing a defeat in a last-ball thriller against Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma expressed disappointment and said that it's hard to put a finger on anything.

MS Dhoni turned back the clock on Thursday scoring an unbeaten 28 from 13 balls to hand Chennai Super Kings their second win of IPL 2022 as they defeated Mumbai Indians by three wickets here at the Dr DY Patil Stadium. The batter scored 17 runs in the last over, which was being bowled by Jaydev Undakat.

"In the end, it was a great fight from us, we were in the game after not batting well, the bowlers kept us in, but in the end, you know how towering MSD can be and he took them home. It's hard to put a finger on anything, but we're not starting well in the match. If you lose quick wickets, you'll always be playing the catching game," said Rohit Sharma in a post-match presentation.

"But I thought we did well to keep them under pressure, we did so until the last over, but Pretorius and Dhoni took them home. We always back ourselves to do well, but as I said, we lost too many early wickets, we did make a good comeback with both bat and ball, but it wasn't enough in the end," he added.

Mukesh Choudhary of CSK dismissed the openers for a duck in the very first over. After this, MI fought hard with the help of Tilak Varma's 51 off 43 and managed to put up a total of 155.

The quick cameo from Pretorius(22 from 14) was very crucial in the end and the classic finisher Dhoni(28* off 13) finished the match with a boundary of the last ball.

This was MI's seventh consecutive defeat of IPL 2022 and have become the first team to lose their first seven matches in an Indian Premier League season.

( With inputs from ANI )

