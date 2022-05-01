IPL 2022: MI's Ishan Kishan wants Mumbai to 'stand together as team' for next match

Mumbai Indians Wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan said that it was a tough phase for his team and all the players need to 'stand together as a team' after MI registered their first win in IPL 2022 by defeating Rajasthan Royals on Saturday.

Mumbai Indians registered their first victory in this year's IPL with Suryakumar Yadav's half-century helping the team end an eight-match drought. Mumbai Indians beat Rajasthan Royals by five wickets at the Dr DY Patil Stadium here on Saturday.

"It does (victory means a lot) because it's not an easy time for us. We need to stick together as a team. We didn't win matches earlier but loved the effort put by the team today. You will lose wickets, you will score runs, such things happen in cricket," said Ishan Kishan in a post-match presentation.

Kishan also said that they are optimistic to win more matches in their upcoming games and the team wants to win to make the tournament tough.

"The intent from every batter was to finish the game. Hopefully, we win a few more matches in the upcoming games. I was keeping for 20 overs and figured out the wicket wasn't easy to score sixes. My intent was to get boundaries in the powerplay to make it easier for the other batters, so that they could come in and score freely. We want to win all the games and make the tournament tough. We need to forget this match and focus on the next game now," said Ishan Kishan.

Coming to the match, Mumbai Indians won the toss and invited the Rajasthan Royals to bat first. RR, with the help of Jos Buttler's half-century and Ravichandran Ashwin's 21 runs cameo, in the end, Royals were able to score 158 runs.

While chasing the target Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma was dismissed after scoring 2 runs and wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan got out for 26. In the middle-overs, star batter of Mumbai Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma played brilliant knocks. In the end, returning Tim David played an outstanding knock and Daniel Sams struck a six off the last ball to help Mumbai Indians clinch their first victory of the Indian Premier League 2022 by 5 wickets.

( With inputs from ANI )

