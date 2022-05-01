IPL 2022: MI's real potential came out against RR, says Rohit after season's first win

Mumbai, May 1 After winning the first match of the IPL 2022, Mumbai Ind skipper Rohit Sharma said that his team showed their real potential against Rajasthan Royals, adding that they were not able to find their best combination in the first eight matches of the season.

A disciplined bowling performance followed by a fantastic fifty by Suryakumar Yadav (51 off 39) helped Mumbai Ind beat Rajasthan Royals by five wickets and end their eight-match losing streak in the ongoing IPL season at the Dr DY Patil Stadium on Saturday.

It was Mumbai's first win in their ninth game of the ongoing IPL 2022 season and they are at the bottom of the points table.

"I'd definitely take it (win), that's how we play, real potential came out today, with the ball specially. They kept applying the pressure. If you keep taking wickets, it's going to be difficult for them, we did that perfectly today," said Rohit at the post-match presentation.

Rohit also mentioned that they are playing in different conditions on various kinds of pitches and were not able to field their best combination.

"This is the team we played in the first couple of games except few bowling changes. When you have a season like that, you are not sure of your combination. You want to try out so many things," he said.

"The conditions are different. The ball tends to grip here, the pitches are flat in the other venues. We try and field the best combination, it hasn't worked for eight games. But one thing I can say is, we were not blown away by the opposition, we came really close. Had we won those games, things would have been slightly different," he added.

Talking about the young spinners Hrithik Shokeen, Kumar Kartikeya the Mumbai skipper said that they are courageous individuals.

"(On Hrithik and Kartikeya) Both of these guys are courageous, they want to do something special. It gives me the confidence to bowl them at any given stage," he said.

