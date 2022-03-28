IPL 2022: Moeen Ali reunites with CSK teammates after completing his quarantine period

English all-rounder Moeen Ali has completed his mandatory three-day quarantine period and has rejoined with his Chennai Super Kings teammates. The 34-year-old, who arrived in India on Thursday (March 24), missed the defending champions' opening game against Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday (March 26), which they lost by six wickets. Moeen applied for visa on Feb 28th and got his clearance after almost a delay of one month which forced CSK to opt for Devon Conway.

Ali is expected to be a part of the squad in Chennai’s second match of the season against KL Rahul’s Lucknow Super Giants on Thursday. Ali was one of the best performers for CSK in the 2021 edition of the league. He played the role of number three batter to perfection and was superb throughout the tournament. The franchise shared a video from its official Twitter handle on Monday, where the English all-rounder was seen meeting his teammates and support staff. CSK captioned the video as: "Vanganna Vanakkangana! Moeen’s entry into the camp is certainly a big boost for Chennai, as they struggled to put runs on the board against Kolkata in the opening game. The defending champions could only manage to put 131 runs on the board, which the Shreyas Iyer-led Kolkata Knight Riders chased down with nine balls to spare.

