IPL 2022: Nothing's changed, just got a new tag of 'retention', says Mumbai Indians' Suryakumar Yadav

Pune, April 9 Mumbai Ind' batter Suryakumar Yadav feels that nothing has changed for him in terms of his duties apart from the addition of the 'retention' tag to his name in IPL 2022.

Yadav, who missed Mumbai's first two matches due to a hairline fracture sustained during the third T20I against West Indies in February, made a sparkling comeback with a 36-ball 52, laced with five fours and two sixes, in the match against Kolkata Knight Riders.

He had also established a partnership of 83 off 49 balls with young left-handed batter Tilak Varma. Yadav was among the four retentions made by Mumbai ahead of the mega auction in February this year.

"Not really (on change in responsibility due to retention). I think the responsibility has been the same since the time I am playing for Mumbai Ind from 2018. Nothing has changed. Just a new tag 'retention' has come. So, everything remains the same," said the right-handed batter in a pre-match chat with broadcasters Star Sports.

Yadav had begun his IPL journey with Mumbai in 2012 before becoming a regular figure at Kolkata Knight Riders from 2014 to 2017. In 2018, Mumbai got him back and he has been a crucial member of the playing eleven apart from making his India debut in T20Is and ODIs in 2021.

"Absolutely (on the difference between Mumbai and Kolkata). Actually, both franchises are completely different and professional. Learned a lot there (Kolkata) as well. My role there was completely different and my role when I came here (to Mumbai), it is completely different. But, enjoying this role," stated the 31-year-old.

Yadav, who admitted that blue is his favourite colour, signed off by saying that he had been working on maintaining his playing style before the start of the mega event.

"Not really (on changes in batting style). Things really went well for me before the IPL as well. Just a few injury issues. Otherwise, the rest of everything was on track. I was just working on being myself, being the same and changing nothing."

