IPL 2022: PBKS' Anil Kumble, Mayank Agarwal, Shikhar Dhawan catch up with MS Dhoni after win over CSK

Punjab Kings head coach Anil Kumble and captain Mayank Agarwal caught up with former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni after PBKS' 4th win in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 in Mumbai at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday.

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) bounced back in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 with a victory against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 11 runs.

After the match, both Mayank and Kumble were caught on camera discussing with their former teammate Dhoni. CSK batter was then also seen talking to Shikhar Dhawan who in his 200th IPL game blazed with the bat and scored an unbeaten 88*(59) before PBKS clinched an 11-run victory in yet another last-over finish.

Talking about the match, chasing a target of 188, CSK lost Robin Uthappa's wicket early after the opener was caught inside the circle off Sandeep Sharma's bowling.

Ruturaj Gaikwad struck two fours before Arshdeep Singh knocked Mitchell Santner's stumps as CSK were 32-2 at the end of the powerplay. Shivam Dube was the next batter to be dismissed after the left-handed batter inside-edged the ball onto the stumps against Rishi Dhawan.

The 9th overproduced 13 runs after Rayudu hit a four and six each. CSK were 69-3 at the halfway mark before Rayudu added another four and six to the total. Rabada broke the partnership after Gaikwad was caught in the deep in the 13th over. Rayudu reached his half-century in the 15th over with a six and CSK required 70 off the final five.

23 runs were conceded in the 16th over after Rayudu hammered three consecutive sixes followed by a four. The equation was down to 47 runs from 24 deliveries. Rabada cleaned up the stumps of Ambati Rayudu in the 18th over to pull back the momentum.

Arshdeep Singh conceded only 8 runs in the penultimate over and CSK required 27 off 6 deliveries. MS Dhoni smacked a six on the first delivery but PBKS won the game in the end by 11 runs after Dhoni was caught in the deep.

