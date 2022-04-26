IPL 2022: PBKS opener Shikhar Dhawan was aware of CSK's plans to bowl wide yorkers at him

Punjab Kings opening batter Shikhar Dhawan on Monday said that during his innings against Chennai Super Kings, he was aware of CSK's plans of bowling wide yorkers at him.

The opener also said that during his innings, attacking the shorter side of the field was in his mind.

A 110-run stand between a returning Bhanuka Rajapaksa (42) and Shikhar Dhawan (88*), playing his 200th IPL game, along with a stroke-filled cameo from Liam Livingstone (19) at the end, powered PBKS to 187/4 in their 20 overs. Chasing 188, knocks from Ruturaj Gaikwad (30), Ambati Rayadu (78) and captain Ravindra Jadeja (21*) kept the team in contention despite the constant fall of wickets from the other end, but the Men in Yellow fell 11-short of what could have been their third victory this season.

"During my innings, I had in my mind intentions to attack the shorter side of the field, though not a specific bowler. I have played against CSK many times. I was aware of their plans to bowl wide yorkers at me and I hit them to the longer side of the field and on the on-side as well," said Dhawan during a post-match discussion with pacer Arshdeep Singh.

Dhawan admitted that he had to play Sri Lankan pacer Maheesh Theeksana carefully at the start, but started attacking him as well when it was the right time.

About his innings, the batter said, "I love playing at Wankhede, the wicket was good. It was difficult to hit at the start. I maintained patience. Once I got set, one or two big overs came during which I scored a lot."

Dhawan also complimented Arshdeep for his performance with the ball. The bowler had captured the wicket of New Zealander Mitchell Santner during his spell of 1/23.

Coming to the match, Punjab Kings lost captain Mayank Agarwal early during the powerplay. But a 110-run stand between Shikhar Dhawan (88*) and Bhanuka Rajapaksa (42) and some hard-hitting strokes of Liam Livingstone (19), PBKS reached 187/4 at the end of their 20 overs.

Chasing 188, CSK kept losing wickets at regular intervals, though Ruturaj Gaikwad (30) and Ambati Rayadu ensured that the team crossed the 50-run mark in 7.5 overs. Later, Rayadu (78) continued his assault on the Punjab bowling line-up, putting a 64-run stand with captain Ravindra Jadeja (21). The equation came down to 27 in the last over, MS Dhoni attempted to take his team over the line, but was caught by Jonny Bairstow while attempting to hit it over the ropes.

Punjab Kings won the match by 11 runs and Shikhar Dhawan was given the 'Player of the Match' award for his 88* off 59 which included nine fours and two sixes.

With this win, Punjab Kings are at the sixth spot in the points table with eight points while Super Kings lay at the ninth spot with just four points. PBKS will take on Lucknow Super Giants on April 29 while CSK will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 1.

( With inputs from ANI )

