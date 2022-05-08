IPL 2022: Prithvi Shaw hospitalised in Mumbai ahead of clash with Chennai Super Kings

Prithvi Shaw, who missed Delhi Capitals's game against SunRisers Hyderabad on Thursday, said on Sunday that he has been hospitalised due to fever. DC are set to face Chennai Super Kings in their IPL 2022 match on Sunday, May 8. Shaw shared a photo from the hospital, saying he is hopeful of coming back soon.

"Admitted in hospital and recovering from fever. Thank you for all your good wishes, will be back in action soon," Shaw said in an Instagram story on Sunday. Prithvi Shaw's post comes hours after Delhi Capitals players went into isolation after another Covid-19 scare in their camp on Sunday. It was the second time the members of the DC team were forced to go into isolation after it emerged that a net bowler tested positive for Covid-19.It is the second time during the IPL 2022 that the Delhi team has been forced into isolation.