IPL 2022 Qualification Scenarios : Which three teams can qualify for playoffs after Gujarat Titans

IPL 2022: Which three teams can qualify for playoffs after Gujarat Titans

Gujarat Titans



Gujarat Titans is the only team that has officially qualified for the IPL Playoffs 2022. While Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings are no longer part of the top four, remaining seven teams still stand a chance to qualify for the three IPL playoff spots.

Lucknow Super Giants

The new team Lucknow Super Giants is most likely to qualify for the IPL Playoffs 2022, as it currently has 16 points from 12 matches, the second highest number of points on the IPL Points Table 2022 after the Gujarat Titans. If LSG manages to win even one of its next two matches, then it will qualify for the playoffs.

Royal Challengers Bangalore

RCB’s chances of making it to one of the top four has taken a slight hit after their 54 run loss to Punjab. After Friday’s loss, they also can no longer top the points table, but they can climb to the second spot and qualify for top four if they win their last game.

Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals, which is currently ranked third on the IPL Points Table 2022 with 14 points in 12 matches, will have to win both its remaining matches to qualify for the IPL Playoffs. However, there are chances that the Sanju Samson led side can be knocked out if they lose their last two games.

Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals will have to win its next two matches and hope for either RR or RCB to lose one of their next matches. Otherwise all will end up with the same number of points and then it will come down to the team's net run rate. The advantage for DC is that it has a better net run rate than at least four teams- RCB, KKR, PBKS and SRH so if it comes down to it, they will have an upper hand.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

The Sunrisers Hyderabad currently have 10 points from 11 matches and are yet to play three matches. If the team manages to win all three of their remaining matches, they stand a good chance at qualifying for the IPL Playoffs.

Punjab Kings

PBKS’ chances of a top-four finish have improved slightly after their 54 win over Bangalore.

Kolkata Knight Riders

KKR currently has 10 points from 12 matches and would need close to a miracle to qualify for the IPL Playoffs 2022. Even if they win next two matches, they will have 14 points. So in order for them to qualify, both RR and RCB have to lose both of their next matches and DC should lose at least one match. KKR's IPL Playoff qualification scenario depends mostly on the result of other group-stage matches.