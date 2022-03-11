IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals rope in Lasith Malinga as fast bowling coach

Rajasthan Royals has roped in former Sri Lanka speedster Lasith Malinga as the franchise's fast bowling coach ahead of the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League. Malinga, who had been one of the key figures for the Mumbai Indians during his playing career, had retired from the game last year. The stint with the Royals would be Malinga's maiden role as a coach in the tournament.

The Royals confirmed the development on their official Instagram profile. “*kisses the ball* Lasith Malinga. IPL. Pink,” wrote Royals, sharing a creative graphic denoting Malinga's appointment as the fast-bowling coach.Malinga also served as the Sri Lanka men's team's bowling strategy coach for their five-match T20I tour of Australia. He was appointed by the Executive Committee of Sri Lanka Cricket in consultation with the Technical Advisory Committee of Sri Lanka Cricket.