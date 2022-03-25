IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals sack their social media team after Sanju Samson complaint

Rajasthan Royals have sacked their social media manager after skipper Sanju Samson’s complaint who was apparently miffed with his morphed image. A tweet was put out by Rajasthan Royals this afternoon which was morphed; it showed Sanju Samson in a very funny way. Apparently, its been learnt that Samson has taken an offense and complained to the senior management. He also unfollowed the RR’s official twitter handle following all of this.

“Its ok for friends to do all this but teams should be professional.” Samson wrote and unfollowed the account. After all the hullabaloo, RR deleted the tweet. However, reports are now emerging that Samson have complained to the senior management and they might fire the one who has been looking after their social media accounts. Rajasthan Royals deleted the tweet after Sanju’s response. Speculations are rife that Sanju Samson has also unfollowed RR on Twitter. The original tweet by the RR official Twitter account was immediately deleted. The edited photo of Samson was captioned, "kya khoob lagte ho." Replying to Samson's tweet, Ravichandran Ashwin also asked for 'change.'

Royals issued a statement stating they will make changes to their social media approach. In light of today's events, we will be making changes to our approach and team on social media. "Everything is well within the squad ahead of the first game as the boys prepare for SRH. The management will revisit our overall digital strategy and appoint a new team in due course."We realise that it is the IPL season and fans want the account to post updates regularly. We will find temporary solutions in the interim," said the Rajasthan Royals management on their official website.

