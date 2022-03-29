IPL 2022: Ravi Shastri blames KL Rahul's captaincy for loss against Gujarat Titans

Rahul Tewatia scored a vital 40 off 24 balls after Mohammad Shami’s sensational new ball spell to set up a five-wicket win for Gujarat Titans against Lucknow Super Giants in the battle of IPL debutants. After being put into bat, Lucknow found themselves in all sorts of trouble, reduced to 29 for four. However, half-centuries from Deepak Hooda and young Ayush Badoni brought them back from the dead and helped the team post a fighting total.

Former India coach Ravi Shastri, while speaking to ESPNcricinfo, said that a "tactical error" made by KL Rahul during Gujarat's chase proved to be their downfall in the match.After 15 overs, Gujarat Titans were 91 for four with quite a bit to do in the final five overs. But the 16th and 17th overs bowled by Deepak Hooda and Ravi Bishnoi tilted the scales in the Titans favour. Hooda was plundered for 22 runs while Bishnoi gave away 17 runs."(Rahul) Tewatia's timing to start hitting was very good during (Deepak) Hooda's over. He took 22 runs off his over. I feel the game changed there. It was a tactical error by Lucknow. Absolutely a tactical error. I think a fast bowler should have been used. Avesh Khan should have bowled that over. Two overs went for 39 runs and the game ended there," Shastri said.

