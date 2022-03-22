IPL 2022: RCB sign uncapped Afghanistan spinner Izharulhaq Naveed as net bowler

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have roped in uncapped Afghanistan leg-spinner Izharulhaq Naveed as a net bowler for the 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Izharulhaq confirmed the same by sharing a picture with the RCB jersey on Instagram. Notably, Izharulhaq, 18, was a part of Afghanistan’s squad in the Under-19 World Cup earlier this year.The leg-spinner was pretty impressive in the competition, having scalped four wickets in six games at a phenomenal economy rate of 3.63.

Former South African skipper Faf du Plessis will lead the team this season, with Virat Kohli stepping down from the role following the conclusion of the last season. At the mega auction, RCB roped in, Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazlewood and Wanindu Hasaranga., IPL 2022 will be a 10-team affair with two new teams – Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans – coming into the picture. Hence, for the very first time since the 2011 season, 10 teams will battle it out in the gala competition. The tournament is set to get underway on March 26 with Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders battling it out in the opening fixture.