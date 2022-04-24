IPL 2022: RCB skipper du Plessis looking for ways to set foundation after debacle against SRH

After a dismal show of batting against SunRisers Hyderabad on Saturday, Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis feels that his side need to find a way to set the foundation of their batting order.

Bangalore was bundled out on 68 against Hyderabad at the Brabourne Stadium on Saturday. In return, Hyderabad chased down the target in just eight overs and registered a spectacular nine-wicket win.

"The first four overs, we shouldn't have lost so many wickets, it was a bit spicy upfront. We still got to find a way to set a foundation (in the upcoming games), even if it's sacrificing a few runs in the powerplay. We just needed to get through that phase where the ball was swinging and seaming, once you get through it, it becomes easier. This wicket looked the best, the expectations were pretty high, it was a very good wicket," said Faf du Plessis in a post-match presentation.

"There are no excuses though. Jansen bowled well in his first over swinging the ball both ways and got the big wickets. You want to make sure you don't get a lot emotional, it was a bad day at the office, but you need to keep your chin up and need to get the learning from it. As a team we need to move forward, it's a long tournament," he added.

Coming to the match, chasing a paltry 69-run target started off steadily as openers Kane Williamson and Abhishek Sharma ensured that their team did not lose any early wicket.

Skipper Williamson was happy to play a sheet anchor role and allowed Abhishek Sharma to attack from the other end as the 2016 champions crossed the 50-run mark in 5.5 overs.

Harshal Patel finally broke the 64-run partnership dismissing Abhishek Sharma for 47 but it was too little for RCB as Hyderabad chased down the 69-run target in just 8 overs winning the match by nine wickets.

( With inputs from ANI )

