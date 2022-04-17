IPL 2022: RCB's Hazlewood feels dot balls crucial to win T20s

Royal Challengers Bangalore pacer Josh Hazlewood expressed happiness after his three-wicket haul helped his side in registering a victory over Delhi Capitals on Saturday.

Spectacular half-centuries from Glenn Maxwell and Dinesh Karthik were backed by spirited performances from bowlers as Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Delhi Capitals by 16 runs in their IPL 2022 match here at Wankhede Stadium.

"Tonight was probably a wicket where in the first six it was lovely for batting with the new ball. As the game went on, we bowled really well. We changed our pace throughout and took it wide away from the batters' arc, that seemed to work tonight. It's just about adapting to conditions. It (varying pace) is hugely important for me, just adds another string to the bow. I know I can hit the length whenever I want but it's just about having that change of pace and sequencing it within the over to the right effect, sometimes you can get it wrong but tonight it worked really well," said Hazlewood in a post-match presentation.

"Dot balls are huge in T20, dots are really when the batters feel the pressure. If we can get back-to-back dots, that's huge for us. Certainly (working on yorkers), we probably tried that a lot last game at DY. Some went over the boundary, depends on the conditions. Sometimes it rewards yorkers, sometimes it doesn't. Tonight wasn't for that and we adapted. I missed the first few games, but since coming in, the atmosphere has been great. Plenty of energy on the field with Maxwell, Virat and Faf. It's a great, young side, I feel like we move well on the field and cut down those twos, it's good fun," he added.

Dinesh Karthik smashed an unbeaten 66 while all-rounder Glenn Maxwell played a sublime knock of 55 to guide Royal Challengers Bangalore to a defendable target of 189/5. For DC, Shardul Thakur, Khaleel Ahmed and Axar Patel bagged one wicket each.

For RCB, this is their 4th win in six matches in the Indian Premier League 2022 which has taken them to the third spot. While for Delhi, this is their third loss in five matches.

( With inputs from ANI )

