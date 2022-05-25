IPL 2022: RCB's Rajat Patidar becomes first uncapped player to smash century in playoffs

Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Rajat Patidar on Wednesday became the first uncapped player in the history of Indian Premier League (IPL) to smash a century in the playoffs.

The batter achieved this feat during his side's Eliminator clash against Lucknow Super Giants here at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

It was a memorable day at the field for Patidar as he smashed an unbeaten 112 off just 54 to guide his side to a massive total of 207/4 at the end of their 20 overs.

He also became the first player from his side to hit a century in the playoffs, surpassing Chris Gayle's 89-run knock in the second qualifier against Mumbai Indians in the 2011 edition of the league.

Previously, the highest score by an uncapped player in playoffs/knock-out matches was by Manish Pandey during the 2014 edition of IPL. Then playing for Kolkata Knight Riders against Punjab Kings in the finals, he had scored 94 runs for his side.

Overall, he is the fourth uncapped player to hit a century in the league. The first one was Manish Pandey, who scored an unbeaten 114 against the now-defunct Deccan Chargers in 2009. The other uncapped players with an IPL century are Paul Valthaty (120* for Punjab Kings against Chennai Super Kings in 2011) and Devdutt Padikkal (101* for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Rajasthan Royals in 2021).

So far, five centuries have been scored during the IPL playoffs/knock-out games in the history of the league. This includes Shane Watson (117* for Chennai Super Kings against Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2018 finals), Wriddhiman Saha (115* for Punjab Kings against Kolkata Knight Riders in 2014 finals), Virender Sehwag (122 for Punjab Kings against Chennai Super Kings in Qualifier 2 in 2014) and Murali Vijay (113 for Chennai Super Kings against Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2 in 2012).

It was a memorable day for the RCB batting lineup as they smashed the opposition hard. LSG had no answer for the show put up by the batters.

Put to bat first by Lucknow Super Giants, Royal Challengers Bangalore were off a poor start as they lost the skipper Faf Du Plessis for a golden duck. Pacer Mohsin Khan continued his red-hot form as he sent back the big fish back to the pavilion after he was caught behind by the wicketkeeper Quinton De Kock.

Compatriots Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar now had the task to rebuild the innings after this hiccup in the first over. Both batters looked really good, taking LSG bowlers to the cleaners. Kohli hit two great boundaries. Patidar smashed pacer Avesh Khan for two fours in the fifth over and upped his aggression in the next over, smashing spinner Krunal Pandya for 4,4,6,4 in the sixth over.

At the end of powerplay in six overs, RCB stood at a solid 52/1, with Kohli (18*) and Patidar (33*) looking great.

The duo soon brought up their 50-run stand. Avesh Khan gave his side a breakthrough in the ninth over of the innings, dismissing Virat Kohli for 25 off 24 after he was caught at the third man while attempting an uppercut. The 66-run stand between the duo was ended.This brought Glenn Maxwell to the crease, who made his intentions clear by smashing spinner Ravi Bishnoi for a six in the 10th over. At the end of 10 overs, RCB stood 84/2, with Patidar (49*) and Maxwell (8*).

Patidar soon brought up his half-century, his second of the season off just 28 balls. However, at the very next ball, Maxwell was dismissed for 9 by Krunal Pandya after being caught at deep square leg by Evin Lewis.

This brought Mahipal Lomror to the crease. With a boundary, the batter helped RCB cross the hundred-run mark at the second last ball of 12th over being bowled by pacer Dushmantha Chameera, followed by another four at the end of the over. The duo continued rebuilding the innings before their 29-run stand was broken by Bishnoi after the batter was caught by captain KL Rahul at extra cover. Lomror was the one dismissed for 14 off 9.

Dinesh Karthik, the in-form batter was up next. He survived a catch attempt off a Mohsin Khan delivery in the 15th over.

At the end of 15 overs, RCB stood at 123/4, with 39 runs being made in the last five overs. Karthik (5*) and Patidar (66*) had the task to give a boost to their side's score in the last few overs.

On the second ball of the 16th over, Patidar hit a six off a Bishnoi delivery. He continued his onslaught till the final ball of the over with 4,6,4,6, thus racing to 92 off just 44. RCB were at a commanding 150/4, with 27 runs coming from the over.

Karthik also joined Patidar and smashed three fours in the next over by Avesh Khan. The momentum had shifted to RCB, with 15 runs in the 17th over and 42 runs within the 16th and 17th over. The duo also brought up a quickfire 50-run stand in just 23 balls.

Mohsin was back in the attack next. Patidar survived a catch attempt and at the very next ball brought up his maiden IPL century off just 49 balls. Eight runs were conceded in the over, with fifty runs made in these three overs.

After surviving an LBW attempt off Chameera in the 19th over, Karthik took advantage of it by smashing a six and four next. Patidar also smashed a six and a four, with the over conceding 21 runs.

Avesh Khan came to deliver the final over and Karthik hit him for four. RCB finished off with 207/4 in their 20 overs. With 84 coming in final five overs, a superb acceleration was delivered by Karthik (37*) and Patidar (112*), who put on an unbeaten stand of 92 runs off 41 balls.Mohsin Khan was the pick of LSG bowlers with 1/25. Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan and Ravi Bishnoi got one scalp each.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor