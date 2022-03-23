IPL 2022: Rohit Sharma to open the innings with Ishan Kishan for Mumbai Indians

Skipper Rohit Sharma revealed that Ishan Kishan, MI’s costliest buy at Rs 15.25 crore in the IPL 2022 mega auction, will be his opening partner at the start of the league. “I’m looking forward to open with Ishan Kishan. Earlier, Quinton De Kock was MI's opening batsman however, the proteas keeper will now represent Lucknow Super Giants.

Head coach Mahela Jayawardene was excited about Ishan opening the innings with Rohit. “I think Rohit and Ishan is a good combination up top and Ishan is also a WK, and there are very few who can bat in the top-3,” Jayawardene said. MI will open their IPL 2022 campaign on Sunday (March 27) in a day-game against Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals at the Brabourne stadium.

