IPL 2022: RR's Jos Buttler can destroy opposing captain's plans if he gets going, says Morne Morkel

Former South African pacer Morne Morkel believes Rajasthan Royals' star opener Jos Buttler is one of those batters who can put the opposing captain's plans and strategies in disarray with his destructive batting.

While speaking about the England batter's match-winning century against Mumbai Indians in his previous game in IPL 2022, Morkel said on 'Cricket Live' on Star Sports: "Jos the Boss... Sometimes the bowling unit needs to say it's his day and enjoy the show. But you need to find a way (to dismiss a batsman like him) early. In his century knock against Mumbai, he played exceptionally."

"He played all the shots and all around the ground. He took his time initially to get used to the pace and bounce but after that, he hit down the ground and square of the wickets. You just can't stop him," he added.

When asked about the lines which the bowling unit needs to target against a player like Buttler, Morkel said, "It's just the quality of a player. That's why teams pay big dollars for players like Buttler to put pressure on the bowling attack. He's a guy that if you don't get him early, he will take the game away completely and destroys all the plans the opposing captain makes."

A midweek blockbuster awaits as the Royal Challengers Bangalore take on an in-form Rajasthan in their third bout of the season on Tuesday.

In what can very well be a dynamic war of the willow and leather, two well-oiled bowling units will face off and there will be a lot more on the line than just two points.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor