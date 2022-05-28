IPL 2022: Sanju Samson 'grateful' to have Jos Buttler in Rajasthan Royals

After registering a thumping win over Royal Challengers Bangalore in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2022, Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson said that he is grateful to have a player like Jos Buttler in his team.

Buttler's unbeaten 106, his fourth ton of the season, powered RR to a comprehensive seven-wicket win over RCB in the Qualifier-2 here at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday.

"This is his (Obed McCoy) first IPL, he is very calm and composed and backs his strengths and we really trust him to do well. Very grateful to have someone like Jos, and the way he is batting, touch-wood, we have one more game to go," said Samson in a post-match presentation.

Buttler has smashed a whopping total of 824 runs, at an average of 58.86, and a strike rate 151.47 in IPL 2022, so far. He also registered four centuries and four half-centuries to his name.

RR's strong bowling line-up, backed by Obed McCoy and Prasidh Krishna, restricted RCB at 157/8 in the first innings. Samson said feels that the wickets played a completely different role in both the innings.

"The wicket was a bit sticky and was helping the fast bowlers a bit, it had really good bounce and was easier playing the spinners. We closed the innings really well, having DK and Maxi at the end we knew what they could do but having belief and composure in our skills is what got us through," said Samson.

"It (winning the toss) made it easier to win this game, toss plays a huge role and I think the wicket played completely different in the first and second innings," he added.

In 2008, RR had clinched the IPL title in the inaugural season, under late spinner Shane Warne's leadership. It is now after 14 years that the side from Rajasthan has made it to the summit clash of IPL.

"I was very young and it was the first IPL season and I remember playing an under-16 game somewhere in Kerala and I remember watching the last game with my friends and remember that last run where Shane Warne and Sohail Tanvir hit the run and they were running, it was a very vague memory which I have," said Samson.

Coming to the match, great knocks by Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal, followed by a cameo of Sanju Samson helped RR chase down the target of 158 runs in just 18.1 overs. Earlier, Prasidh Krishna and Obed McCoy scalped three wickets each to restrict RCB at 157/8.

Rajasthan Royals will lock horns against debutants Gujarat Titans in the final on Sunday.

( With inputs from ANI )

